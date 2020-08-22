COVID-19 positives, hospitalizations and ICU patients hit record-low in NYS

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate, and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients.
According to Governor Cuomo, on August 21, hospitalizations dropped to 483, the lowest since March 16, and ICU patients dropped to 116, the lowest since March 15.
“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 75
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 116 (-3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)
- Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 25,282
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.3%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|Finger Lakes
|0.4%
|0.3%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.9%
|0.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.3%
|0.8%
|0.4%
|New York City
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|1.2%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|Southern Tier
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.0%
|1.6%
|1.4%
Of the 429,165 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,693
|2
|Allegany
|84
|0
|Broome
|1,227
|16
|Cattaraugus
|178
|4
|Cayuga
|166
|2
|Chautauqua
|287
|9
|Chemung
|194
|1
|Chenango
|223
|1
|Clinton
|141
|5
|Columbia
|561
|0
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|109
|0
|Dutchess
|4,753
|19
|Erie
|9,413
|49
|Essex
|98
|13
|Franklin
|56
|0
|Fulton
|308
|2
|Genesee
|290
|0
|Greene
|305
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|0
|Herkimer
|289
|0
|Jefferson
|144
|0
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|179
|1
|Madison
|432
|1
|Monroe
|5,297
|24
|Montgomery
|193
|0
|Nassau
|44,205
|43
|Niagara
|1,566
|10
|NYC
|231,841
|267
|Oneida
|2,242
|9
|Onondaga
|3,756
|13
|Ontario
|378
|5
|Orange
|11,328
|12
|Orleans
|304
|1
|Oswego
|281
|2
|Otsego
|124
|0
|Putnam
|1,473
|3
|Rensselaer
|813
|3
|Rockland
|14,118
|12
|Saratoga
|813
|5
|Schenectady
|1,172
|13
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|24
|0
|Seneca
|95
|0
|St. Lawrence
|265
|0
|Steuben
|309
|1
|Suffolk
|44,456
|56
|Sullivan
|1,495
|0
|Tioga
|204
|1
|Tompkins
|244
|0
|Ulster
|2,126
|11
|Warren
|315
|1
|Washington
|266
|2
|Wayne
|275
|3
|Westchester
|36,651
|30
|Wyoming
|121
|0
|Yates
|59
|0
Yesterday, there were 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|1
