COVID-19 positives, hospitalizations and ICU patients hit record-low in NYS

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate, and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients.

According to Governor Cuomo, on August 21, hospitalizations dropped to 483, the lowest since March 16, and ICU patients dropped to 116, the lowest since March 15.

“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)

Patients Newly Admitted – 75

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 116 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)

Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,282

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.6% 0.7% 0.5% Central New York 0.3% 0.8% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.3% 0.6% Long Island 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.8% 0.4% New York City 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 1.2% 0.2% 0.8% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% Western New York 1.0% 1.6% 1.4%

Of the 429,165 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,693 2 Allegany 84 0 Broome 1,227 16 Cattaraugus 178 4 Cayuga 166 2 Chautauqua 287 9 Chemung 194 1 Chenango 223 1 Clinton 141 5 Columbia 561 0 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,753 19 Erie 9,413 49 Essex 98 13 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 308 2 Genesee 290 0 Greene 305 1 Hamilton 12 0 Herkimer 289 0 Jefferson 144 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 179 1 Madison 432 1 Monroe 5,297 24 Montgomery 193 0 Nassau 44,205 43 Niagara 1,566 10 NYC 231,841 267 Oneida 2,242 9 Onondaga 3,756 13 Ontario 378 5 Orange 11,328 12 Orleans 304 1 Oswego 281 2 Otsego 124 0 Putnam 1,473 3 Rensselaer 813 3 Rockland 14,118 12 Saratoga 813 5 Schenectady 1,172 13 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 24 0 Seneca 95 0 St. Lawrence 265 0 Steuben 309 1 Suffolk 44,456 56 Sullivan 1,495 0 Tioga 204 1 Tompkins 244 0 Ulster 2,126 11 Warren 315 1 Washington 266 2 Wayne 275 3 Westchester 36,651 30 Wyoming 121 0 Yates 59 0

Yesterday, there were 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Queens 1 Suffolk 1

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.