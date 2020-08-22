COVID-19 positives, hospitalizations and ICU patients hit record-low in NYS

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate, and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients.

According to Governor Cuomo, on August 21, hospitalizations dropped to 483, the lowest since March 16, and ICU patients dropped to 116, the lowest since March 15.

“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 75
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 116 (-3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,282

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.6%0.7%0.5%
Central New York0.3%0.8%0.5%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.3%0.6%
Long Island0.8%0.7%0.7%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%0.7%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.8%0.4%
New York City0.8%0.7%0.7%
North Country1.2%0.2%0.8%
Southern Tier0.6%0.5%0.5%
Western New York1.0%1.6%1.4%

Of the 429,165 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,6932
Allegany840
Broome1,22716
Cattaraugus1784
Cayuga1662
Chautauqua2879
Chemung1941
Chenango2231
Clinton1415
Columbia5610
Cortland980
Delaware1090
Dutchess4,75319
Erie9,41349
Essex9813
Franklin560
Fulton3082
Genesee2900
Greene3051
Hamilton120
Herkimer2890
Jefferson1440
Lewis470
Livingston1791
Madison4321
Monroe5,29724
Montgomery1930
Nassau44,20543
Niagara1,56610
NYC231,841267
Oneida2,2429
Onondaga3,75613
Ontario3785
Orange11,32812
Orleans3041
Oswego2812
Otsego1240
Putnam1,4733
Rensselaer8133
Rockland14,11812
Saratoga8135
Schenectady1,17213
Schoharie690
Schuyler240
Seneca950
St. Lawrence2650
Steuben3091
Suffolk44,45656
Sullivan1,4950
Tioga2041
Tompkins2440
Ulster2,12611
Warren3151
Washington2662
Wayne2753
Westchester36,65130
Wyoming1210
Yates590

Yesterday, there were 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Queens1
Suffolk1

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story