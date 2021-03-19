COVID-19 positivity rate decreases to 2.6% in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate decreased again on Friday in Jefferson County.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, seven county residents tested positive for the coronavirus and the positivity rate now stands at 2.6%.

Five additional Jefferson County residents also recovered from the virus on Friday.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

77,731 total tests

5,831 positive results

2.6% positive, 14-day average

5,632 individuals recovered

279 individuals in mandatory quarantine

141 individuals in precautionary quarantine

279 individuals in mandatory isolation

4 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.