JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing to rise in Jefferson County, reaching 17.5% on Friday.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County Officials. The spike in the county’s rate comes after 240 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed on January 7. According to the report, the same increase is being experienced by nearly every county in the region and every region within the state.

The rising numbers also increased mandatory quarantines which grew by 205 for a total of 1,728. The same went for mandatory isolations which increased by 54 bringing the total to 1,800. The report also confirmed that 22 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

However, there were no deaths reported on Friday with the total death toll from the virus staying at 146. Additionally, no new cases were reported among nursing home or assisted living residents. There are currently 15 nursing home residents infected with the virus, but no cases among those in assisted living.

The County also reported that 189 individuals recovered from COVID-19 on Friday. Also, the case rate per 1,000 population continued to rise and is now 711.07.

Jefferson County still remains in State of Emergency. This will remain in effect until January 8 unless it is extended by officials. The county also is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.