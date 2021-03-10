COVID-19 positivity rate remains constant in Jefferson County for third day in a row

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the third day in a row the 14-day COVID-19 positive rate in Jefferson County was recorded to be 3.2%.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health who also reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

72,781 total tests

5,697 positive results

3.2% positive, 14-day average

5,445 individuals recovered

377 individuals in mandatory quarantine

180 individuals in precautionary quarantine

163 individuals in mandatory isolation

7 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.