COVID-19: Published professor says, “This will be behind us in several months”

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WWTI) – Anthony D. Baughn, PhD, an Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Minnesota, spoke with ABC50 regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Dr. Baughn received his Doctorate from Tufts University in 2004. He started working at the University of Minnesota in 2010, where he began his research and study of the eradication of tuberculosis.

The focus in tuberculosis gives Dr. Baughn the specialization and background knowledge into viruses affecting the Respiratory System, including COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

In Dr. Baughn’s professional opinion, COVID-19 can be maintained and prevented through proper daily hygiene. Though the virus is spread and contracted almost twice as fast as the flu, few cases result in severe or life threatening symptoms.

China has a population of nearly 1.4 billion people with 81,000 confirmed cases, meaning that only 1 in 17,000 people have contracted the virus. Thought that seems like a large number of cases, which it is, Dr. Baughn stated, “It’s not necessary to cause hysteria for that many cases.”

Those with a higher risk of contracting the virus are those who suffer from diabetes and hypertension and individuals over the age of 60.

Dr. Anthony Baughn said in a statement, “We need to help people in the at risk population. I’m not worried about myself, but I’m worried about people who can’t receive medical attention because of this. It’s bringing on all of these dramatic events over the responses taken. We don’t need to overreact.”

“We have to be sensitive to one another, but things will return to normal within a number of weeks.” Dr. Baughn said. ” People need to be calm, be rational, help your family, help your friends, and help your neighbors. This will be behind us in several months.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.