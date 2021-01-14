COVID-19 quarantines cause shift to remote instruction at Beaver River Central School District

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Beaver River Central School District has made temporary changes to instruction.

Beaver River Central School District Superintendent Todd Green announced to the community on Wednesday that the District will temporarily shift to remote learning. According to the District, this is due to multiple Beaver River staff members placed in quarantine.

This switch took affect January 14, with the District returning to their hybrid schedule on January 19, 2021.

Superintendent Green confirmed that there have been no new COVID-19 cases identified within the district, but the number of quarantined staff for the remainder of the week, exceed the available substitutes.

Additionally Green added, BOCES students will still attend their programs as transportation will be provided.

As of January 13, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Beaver River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesTeacher/ staff COVID-19 casesTotal
Beaver River Elementary11011
Beaver River Middle School617
Beaver River High School628
Total26

