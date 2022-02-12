JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County’s COVID-19 numbers are continuing their downward trend.

According to a daily report from Jefferson County Health officials on February 11, 46 new cases were reported in the county. However, mandatory isolations decreased by 21 according to Friday’s report.

At the time, there were 284 residents in mandatory isolation. There were also 28 residents in the county hospitalized with the virus.

There were no new deaths recorded on Friday, however, since July 30 of 2020, 154 residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 related issues. There were no cases reported among nursing home or assisted living residents.

Recoveries grew by 67 on Friday which brought the number of residents who have recovered from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic to 23,595. Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents decreased to 400.60 on Friday.

Jefferson County continues to be designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.