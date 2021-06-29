COVID-19 recoveries increase, hospitalizations decrease in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to make progress in the fight against COVID-19.
On the final Monday of June, Jefferson County Public Health Service reported 14 new recoveries, and a decrease in mandatory isolations, mandatory quarantines and hospitalizations.
Additionally, the county continues to report no new cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and no new deaths.
However, over a three day period, the county recorded 10 new positive cases. This resulted in the infection rate remaining steady at 1.0%.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 129,867 total individuals tested
- 7,212 positive results
- 1.0% positive, 14-day average
- 7,110 individuals recovered
- 54 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 1 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 15 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.