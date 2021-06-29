COVID-19 recoveries increase, hospitalizations decrease in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to make progress in the fight against COVID-19.

On the final Monday of June, Jefferson County Public Health Service reported 14 new recoveries, and a decrease in mandatory isolations, mandatory quarantines and hospitalizations.

Additionally, the county continues to report no new cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and no new deaths.

However, over a three day period, the county recorded 10 new positive cases. This resulted in the infection rate remaining steady at 1.0%.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

129,867 total individuals tested

7,212 positive results

1.0% positive, 14-day average

7,110 individuals recovered

54 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individuals in precautionary quarantine

15 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.