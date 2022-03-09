WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 transmission has seemingly slowed in most North Country schools.

Since the beginning of March, few COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among students, teachers and staff in local school districts.

This is despite the end of the statewide mask mandate for schools following midwinter break.

Masks mandates were dropped on March 2 for all New York schools. This was the first time since the pandemic began that students, teachers and staff could go to school without a mask.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between March 1 and March 8. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

All figures are compared to numbers reported on March 1, 2022.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Alexandria03102556
*Last reported on March 3*
Belleville Henderson498034123
Carthage04290179608
General Brown0305049354
Indian River127495120869
LaFargeville197023120
Lyme093012105
Sackets Harbor288017105
South Jefferson54900105595
Thousand Islands0159035194
Watertown121,20852651,473

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River0117050167
Copenhagen0100034134
Harrisville0220224
Lowville0353059412
South Lewis2210253267

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls14274364338
Canton6286134320
Clifton-Fine65402377
Colton-Pierrepont3134322156
Edwards-Knox0128043171
Gouverneur14420100542
Hammond04011252
Hermon-Dekalb1100231131
Heuvelton23102531133
Lisbon06701178
*Last reported on Jan. 28*
Madrid-Waddington7247034281
Massena66726118790
Morristown57402195
Norwood-Norfolk1288169357
Ogdensburg7282075357
Parishville-Hopkinton588132120
Potsdam2206075281

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

