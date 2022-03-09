WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 transmission has seemingly slowed in most North Country schools.
Since the beginning of March, few COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among students, teachers and staff in local school districts.
This is despite the end of the statewide mask mandate for schools following midwinter break.
Masks mandates were dropped on March 2 for all New York schools. This was the first time since the pandemic began that students, teachers and staff could go to school without a mask.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between March 1 and March 8. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
All figures are compared to numbers reported on March 1, 2022.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|0
|31
|0
|25
|56
*Last reported on March 3*
|Belleville Henderson
|4
|98
|0
|34
|123
|Carthage
|0
|429
|0
|179
|608
|General Brown
|0
|305
|0
|49
|354
|Indian River
|12
|749
|5
|120
|869
|LaFargeville
|1
|97
|0
|23
|120
|Lyme
|0
|93
|0
|12
|105
|Sackets Harbor
|2
|88
|0
|17
|105
|South Jefferson
|5
|490
|0
|105
|595
|Thousand Islands
|0
|159
|0
|35
|194
|Watertown
|12
|1,208
|5
|265
|1,473
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|0
|117
|0
|50
|167
|Copenhagen
|0
|100
|0
|34
|134
|Harrisville
|0
|22
|0
|2
|24
|Lowville
|0
|353
|0
|59
|412
|South Lewis
|2
|210
|2
|53
|267
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|14
|274
|3
|64
|338
|Canton
|6
|286
|1
|34
|320
|Clifton-Fine
|6
|54
|0
|23
|77
|Colton-Pierrepont
|3
|134
|3
|22
|156
|Edwards-Knox
|0
|128
|0
|43
|171
|Gouverneur
|1
|442
|0
|100
|542
|Hammond
|0
|40
|1
|12
|52
|Hermon-Dekalb
|1
|100
|2
|31
|131
|Heuvelton
|23
|102
|5
|31
|133
|Lisbon
|0
|67
|0
|11
|78
*Last reported on Jan. 28*
|Madrid-Waddington
|7
|247
|0
|34
|281
|Massena
|6
|672
|6
|118
|790
|Morristown
|5
|74
|0
|21
|95
|Norwood-Norfolk
|1
|288
|1
|69
|357
|Ogdensburg
|7
|282
|0
|75
|357
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|5
|88
|1
|32
|120
|Potsdam
|2
|206
|0
|75
|281
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
