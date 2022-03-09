WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 transmission has seemingly slowed in most North Country schools.

Since the beginning of March, few COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among students, teachers and staff in local school districts.

This is despite the end of the statewide mask mandate for schools following midwinter break.

Masks mandates were dropped on March 2 for all New York schools. This was the first time since the pandemic began that students, teachers and staff could go to school without a mask.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between March 1 and March 8. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

All figures are compared to numbers reported on March 1, 2022.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 0 31 0 25 56

*Last reported on March 3* Belleville Henderson 4 98 0 34 123 Carthage 0 429 0 179 608 General Brown 0 305 0 49 354 Indian River 12 749 5 120 869 LaFargeville 1 97 0 23 120 Lyme 0 93 0 12 105 Sackets Harbor 2 88 0 17 105 South Jefferson 5 490 0 105 595 Thousand Islands 0 159 0 35 194 Watertown 12 1,208 5 265 1,473

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 0 117 0 50 167 Copenhagen 0 100 0 34 134 Harrisville 0 22 0 2 24 Lowville 0 353 0 59 412 South Lewis 2 210 2 53 267

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 14 274 3 64 338 Canton 6 286 1 34 320 Clifton-Fine 6 54 0 23 77 Colton-Pierrepont 3 134 3 22 156 Edwards-Knox 0 128 0 43 171 Gouverneur 1 442 0 100 542 Hammond 0 40 1 12 52 Hermon-Dekalb 1 100 2 31 131 Heuvelton 23 102 5 31 133 Lisbon 0 67 0 11 78

*Last reported on Jan. 28* Madrid-Waddington 7 247 0 34 281 Massena 6 672 6 118 790 Morristown 5 74 0 21 95 Norwood-Norfolk 1 288 1 69 357 Ogdensburg 7 282 0 75 357 Parishville-Hopkinton 5 88 1 32 120 Potsdam 2 206 0 75 281

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

