COVID-19 spike: 82 new cases confirmed in Jefferson County on Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday Night.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County confirmed 82 new COVID-19; with a total of 2,150 cases since the start of the pandemic. Precautionary quarantines, mandatory quarantines, mandatory isolations and recoveries also increased on Wednesday.

As of December 30, there have been a total of 41,338 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

2,150 positive results

1,699 individuals recovered

1,001 individuals in mandatory quarantine

738 individuals in precautionary quarantine

403 individuals in mandatory isolation

25 hospitalizations

11 COVID-19 related deaths

1 nursing home case

11 assisted living cases

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

