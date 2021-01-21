COVID-19 surge: 107 cases confirmed on Thursday in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, St. Lawrence County confirmed 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,122 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases, 2,812 cases have been released from isolation, 1,240 remain active and 37 are currently hospitalized. There have been 63 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 20 there have been 167,020 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: