COVID-19 Tenant Legal Assistance initiative grant recipients announced

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The recipients of the COVID-19 Tenant Legal Assistance Initiative grants have been officially announced.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the recipients of the initiative grant which was launched earlier this year to support housing throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Funds for the program stemmed from the National Mortgage Settlement and totaled $742,000.

According to the OAG the recipients will develop and manage regional volunteer attorney programs. The programs will help to provide tenant support to those facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more New Yorkers than ever are facing tough times and the threat of losing their homes,” said Attorney General James. “Too many New Yorkers don’t have access to the legal representation and support needed to protect themselves from eviction, especially when they are already feeling the financial strains of this crisis. Every New Yorker deserves access to a safe and decent home, and my office will continue our efforts to protect that basic right.”

The awardees of the COVID-19 Tenant Legal Assistance Initiative grants are listed below:

Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project

Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York

Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York

Legal Assistance of Western New York

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley

Nassau Suffolk Law Services

Additionally the OAG selected Pro Bono Net as a seventh grantee to manage online resources with materials and guidance. Resources will include tenants rights and protections throughout COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.