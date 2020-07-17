COVID-19 testing in Clayton open to residents

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the Jefferson County river communities, New York State and the local Department of Health will hold testing in the village of Clayton.

State and County DOH have arranged for testing to be held at the Clayton Firehouse, 855 Graves St, Clayton, NY 13624 on Friday, July 17 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The New York State Department of Health and Jefferson Public Health Services are investigating reports of potential COVID-19 exposures associated with large public gatherings held during the 4th of July weekend.

In the early stages of the investigation, DOH officials have determined 16 individuals testing positive for COVID-19, and more than 100 people who may be at risk. They are actively working to identify additional individuals who may have been exposed.

Test samples in Clayton will be collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. The Department of Health recommends that those tested should self-quarantine until the return of test results. If positive, local health officials will follow-up for further instruction and follow-up.

All New Yorkers are reminded that emergency regulations banning large gatherings are still in effect and face coverings should be worn in public when a social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

