COVID-19 testing ramped up at SUNY Upstate, bringing weekly testing capacity to over 120,000 across 64 campuses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — With increased efforts at State University of New York Upstate Medical University, testing capacity

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatra announced on September 9 that the state university system has secured five additional testing machines at Upstate Medical. The additional five machines will allow the university to process up to 15,000 additional pooled or individual saliva tests weekly, bringing the weekly capacity to over 120,000.

“As the largest public system of higher education in the country, we have a tremendous responsibility to keep students, faculty, and staff safe across 64 campuses, and ongoing, aggressive testing is one of our strategies for doing so,” stated Chancellor Malatras. “The purchase of five additional testing machines to ramp up testing capacity and frequency is further proof that we are not resting on our laurels, and that we will continue to improve our virus prevention, response, and containment efforts.”

According to SUNY, pooled testing efforts at SUNY Upstate allows for 10 to 25 individuals to be screened in one test. Compared to nasal swabs, testing can be done using saliva swaps.

Additionally, one of the five machines will also allow Upstate Medical to conduct wastewater testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Chancellor Malatras confirmed that the machines were purchased from Bio-Rad Laboratories for a total of $100,000 by the SUNY System Administration.

Information and data regarding COVID-19 cases across the SUNY system can be found on the Case Tracker dashboard recently launched on September 6. Data is reported by each campus daily.

