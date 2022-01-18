CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, Assisted Living Program in Canton has limited visitations for its residents based on new guidelines from the Department of Health.

Those visiting residents at United Helpers in Canton will now be required to receive a COVID-19 test, as per New York State guidance.

Effective January 14 at the facility, all visitors must receive a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result one day prior to visitation for antigen tests and two days prior to visitation for NAAT tests. A photo of the test results or written lab results must be provided,

United Helpers confirmed that it has limited quantities of antigen rapid tests for visitors to test themselves at its reception desk. These must be administered at the time of visit before entering the residential area in the visitor’s vehicle. Rapid tests will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

The facility is also recommending outdoor visitation, if possible, but will permit indoor visitation foes not place other residents at risk. Visitation is also encouraged during daytime business hours.

Due to St. Lawrence County’s high level of COVID-19 community transmission, mask use and physical distancing for visitors are required regardless of vaccination status. Fully-vaccinated residents can choose to have close contact with their visitors while wearing a well-fitted face mask and performing hand hygiene before and after.

Visitation will also be prohibited for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have symptoms or currently meet the criteria for quarantine.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.