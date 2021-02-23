COVID-19 vaccinated individuals no longer required to quarantine if they meet specific criteria

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Have you received the COVID-19 vaccine? You now are required to follow new quarantine guidelines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance regarding quarantine following exposure to someone positive for the coronavirus.
According to the CDC guidance, those individuals who have received both shots, starting two weeks after the second shot, are no longer required to quarantine within 90 days after the second shot. This only applies to asymptomatic individuals.
Public Health agencies in the North Country are also adopting the guidance.
Specifically, North Country residents with either a potential exposure or confirmed COVID-19 exposure, or who have traveled within the U.S. will no longer be required to quarantine. This applies only if the individual meets the following criteria:
- Fully vaccinated at the time of their exposure or before they travel; at least 14 days have passed since the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
- Within 90 days following receipt of the last dose in the series at the time of their exposure
- Remained asymptomatic since the most recent COVID-19 exposure
- Vaccination status can be verified in the New York State Immunization Information System
All residents will still be required to complete a contact interview to contact tracers to provide information needed to complete the immunization verification process.
Lewis County Public Health shared the following information regarding these new regulations.
While the available COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated high efficacy at preventing severe
and symptomatic COVID-19, there is currently limited information on how much the vaccine
might reduce transmission and how long protection lasts. In addition, the efficacy of the
vaccines against emerging variants is not known. For these reasons, Lewis County Public Health
continues to recommend vaccinated persons continue to follow current guidance to protect
themselves and others. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others,
avoiding crowds, staying home when you are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing
hands often.