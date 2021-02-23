COVID-19 vaccinated individuals no longer required to quarantine if they meet specific criteria

How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Have you received the COVID-19 vaccine? You now are required to follow new quarantine guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance regarding quarantine following exposure to someone positive for the coronavirus.

According to the CDC guidance, those individuals who have received both shots, starting two weeks after the second shot, are no longer required to quarantine within 90 days after the second shot. This only applies to asymptomatic individuals.

Public Health agencies in the North Country are also adopting the guidance.

Specifically, North Country residents with either a potential exposure or confirmed COVID-19 exposure, or who have traveled within the U.S. will no longer be required to quarantine. This applies only if the individual meets the following criteria:

Fully vaccinated at the time of their exposure or before they travel; at least 14 days have passed since the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Within 90 days following receipt of the last dose in the series at the time of their exposure

Remained asymptomatic since the most recent COVID-19 exposure

Vaccination status can be verified in the New York State Immunization Information System

All residents will still be required to complete a contact interview to contact tracers to provide information needed to complete the immunization verification process.

Lewis County Public Health shared the following information regarding these new regulations.