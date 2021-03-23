COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at St. Lawrence Centre Mall on Thursday

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for a St. Lawrence County COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department announced that it will be administering doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, March 25. The clinic will be held at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall Sports Complex for all eligible individuals.

Those who meet the following criteria will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Thursay clinic:

Priority Group 1b Essential Workers – Expanded eligibility now includes public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need, and essential in-person public-facing building service workers

Ages 50 or older

Individuals with Underlying Health Conditions Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers) Chronic kidney disease Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure) Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain) Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia Liver disease



Appointments for vaccine administration will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local residents can register on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.