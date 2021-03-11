COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at St. Lawrence University field house next Friday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in St. Lawrence County on March 19.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, a vaccination clinic will be held in Canton at the St. Lawrence University Leithead Field house on March 19. The clinic will be for all individuals eligible for the vaccine in New York State.

Registration and times have yet to be released.

St. Lawrence County Public Health also confirmed on Thursday that 12 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the overall total to 6,432 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases 6,079 have been released from isolation and 11 are currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of 92 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of March 10 there have been 237,074 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: