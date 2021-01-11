COVID-19 vaccine arrives on Fort Drum: Nurse receives first dose

Mary Paul, a nurse with the Bowe COVID-19 treatment clinic and Chicago native, was the very first person to receive the vaccine on Fort Drum (photo: Fort Drum Medical Activity)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived on Fort Drum.

The U.S. Army Fort drum and the 10th Mountain Division has announced that the COVID-19 arrived on the installment over the weekend.

On January 11, Fort Drum administered the first COVID-19 vaccine to Bowe COVID-19 Treatment Clinic Nurse Mary Paul.

Paul, a Chicago native, shared her excitement in receiving the vaccine.

“Working with the COVID team since the beginning, it only makes sense,” stated Paul. “If the vaccine is offered, we might as well do our part and start getting the community vaccinated so we can all get back to normal and carry on.”

According to Fort Drum Medical Activity, an initial shipment of the Pfizer ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine was received. The vaccine will be administered first to COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers, first responders and medical personnel.

Additionally, Fort Drum will provide the vaccine to an expanded group of people including deployed soldiers, high-risk individuals and eventually the healthy population.

Fort Drum stated that they will release more information as it becomes availiable.

