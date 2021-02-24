COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday at Massena Memorial Hospital

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday.

St. Lawrence County Public Health and St. Lawrence Health Systems has announced that they will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on February 25 for eligible individuals. The vaccine clinic will be held at Massena Memorial Hospital and will specifically be for priority group 1B.

Public Health confirmed that individuals must verify that they met eligibility requirements by showing a driver’s license or equivalent for of identification, completing the NYS Vaccine Form and providing additional documentation or identification.

According to New York State Guidance the following individuals are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in group 1B. Additional documentation or identification required by SLCPH is also listed.

Public safety personnel: ID

Grocery workers: Letter from employer or pay stub

Restaurant workers and drivers: Letter from employer or pay stub

Court staff, excluding judges: ID, name badge

Transit workers: ID, name badge

P-12 Schools, including faculty, staff, contractors and student teachers: ID, name badge

In-person college faculty and instructors: ID, name badge

Childcare workers: ID or letter of self employment

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health shared additional eligibility requirements for those seeking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on February, 25, 2021. These include:

Not eligible if in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine, eligible for a standby list

Must be 18 years of age or older

Be available for the second dose on March 25, 2021

All registered patients will also be required to bring a screenshot of their registration ticket to their appointment.

The February 25 COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Massena Memorial Hospital will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.