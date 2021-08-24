COVID-19 vaccines required for North Country SUNY students

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students who attend institutions within the State University of New York education system will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As previously announced, New York State was to require the vaccine for all SUNY and CUNY students once one was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA fully authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on August 23 for all individuals aged 16 and older.

The requirement for students is now in effect. All students who are accessing campus facilities must be fully immunized against COVID-19, with limited exceptions. This applies to students attending both SUNY Potsdam and Canton in the North Country.

Students will be required to receive their first dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine by September 3. The second dose, if taking Pfizer or Moderna must be completed by September 27.

Exemptions will be made for only some religious and medical reasons. All unvaccinated and partially vaccinated students must complete the Temporary Accommodation Application. Medical exemption requests must be signed by a licensed health care provider.

Those who are approved for exemptions will be required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly, wear a face covering, maintain social distancing at all times indoors and to be masked outdoors when social distancing is not possible. There is currently not an option to study virtually if classes and activities are in person.

According to both SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton, if students do not become fully vaccinated and provide required documentation by 4 p.m. on September 27, they will disenrolled from classes, restricted rom entering campus and not receive any refunds for housing, meals or tuition.

Both SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam are hosting upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics on their respective campuses. SUNY Canton will host a Pfizer clinic on August 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dana Hall Gymnasium.

SUNY Potsdam’s clinic will be held at the Barrington Student Union Multipurpose Room on September 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doses of Moderna will also be available for those who may have received a first dose and have not completed their vaccine series.