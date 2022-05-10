JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite eased restrictions and the diminishing talk of COVID-19, the virus is still present throughout Jefferson County.

This was confirmed in the county’s monthly index for April 2022 which was released by Jefferson County Public Health on May 9.

As of April 28, high levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 was still found in Jefferson County wastewater. This included sites in the City of Watertown, the Village of Carthage and West Carthage and the Thousand Islands Central School District.

High levels of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater means that COVID-19 is quantifiable and active transmission is occurring in the community.

Jefferson County’s COVID-19 community level also remained high throughout most of April. This figure was based on data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that compared cases per 100,000 residents, new COVID-19 hospital admissions and the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The County’s Monthly Index for April also included COVID-19 vaccination rates, testing data, hospital discharges and deaths. This is all detailed below:

Vaccinations

At least one dose Fully vaccinated Total 95,811 80,900 % of Total Population 87.2% 73.7% Booster Vaccinated n/a 32,224 % Booster Vaccinated n/a 39.8% Data through April 30, 2022 (Source: CDC)

Testing

As of April 30, Jefferson County had tested 25,944 residents for COVID-19. The County’s positive case rate per 100,000 residents was 243.09.

This was based on data from Jefferson County Public Health Services and the CDC.

Hospital Discharges

Throughout the month of April, Jefferson County discharged 42 COVID-19 patients from the hospital. Of this figure, 23 were fully vaccinated, 2 were partially vaccinated and 17 were unvaccinated.

The majority of hospital discharges were among patients either 0 to 30 years old or 60 to 70 years old. The county also saw an equal number of patients discharged in the 40 to 50-year-old range and 80 to the 100-year-old range.

Deaths

There were only two COVID-related deaths in Jefferson County throughout the month of April. Both were among unvaccinated residents. This was the latest death rate since September 2021.

In April, all COVID-19 deaths occurred in hospitals. This also occurred in March 2022, August 2021, May 2021 and July 2020.

A breakdown of these deaths is included below:

Total Male: 87

Total Female: 78 Age 30s: 6

Age 40s: 3

Age 50s: 14

Age 60s: 28

Age 70s: 42

Age 80s: 43

Age 90s: 28

Age 100s: 1 Youngest: 30

Oldest: 104

Average Age: 75

There have been 165 COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson County since the first fatality was confirmed on July 30, 2020.

The next COVID-19 update will be released by Jefferson County Public Health Service in early June 2022.