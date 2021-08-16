COVID community transmission levels spike in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, level of community transmission has again hit higher levels in the North Country.

Following the weekend, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the level of community transmission is now “high” in both St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, and has risen again to “substantial” in Jefferson County. St. Lawrence and Lewis counties remained in areas of “substantial” transmission on Friday, and Jefferson was in a “moderate” transmission area.

According to the CDC, in areas of high transmission, there are over 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, or a COVID-19 infection rate of over 10%. In St. Lawrence County, there are currently 141 active cases, which results in 130.87 cases per 100,000 residents and a 5.14% infection rate. Lewis County currently has 35 active cases, which results in 133.10 cases per 100,000 residents and a 8.28% positivity rate.

In areas of substantial transmission, there are between 50 and 100 cases per 100,000 residents or a positivity rate between eight and ten. Jefferson County is currently just over this threshold with 56 active cases, which is equivalent to 50.99 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 2.44%.

Jefferson County also has a vaccination rate of 55.7%. This is the highest vaccination rate between all three counties. St. Lawrence County’s vaccination rate stands at 50.3% and Lewis County’s rate is at 42.4%.

The CDC recommends that for individuals in areas of substantial or high community transmission, masks should be worn in indoor settings. This is regardless of vaccination status. The CDC continues to recommend mask wearing for all unvaccinated individuals regardless of community transmission level.

There are currently only four counties in New York State who are not in areas of “high” or “substantial” COVID transmission. This includes Clinton, Schuyler, Ontario and Wyoming counties. New York State has had over one million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Full COVID-19 data can be found on the CDC website.