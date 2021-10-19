COVID deaths increase by 2 in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, COVID-19 deaths increased in St. Lawrence County.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID report from St. Lawrence County Public Health which reported that two residents died from the coronavirus since the last report on October 18.

Additionally, 63 residents tested positive for the virus. There are now 502 active cases of the coronavirus in St. Lawrence County, 24 of which are hospitalized.

However, on October 19, the county’s positivity rate slightly decreased and now stands at 8.64%, but remains designated as an area of high community transmission.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics, which will offer doses of the first, second and booster vaccination.

These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

Public Health is also offering doses of Johnson & Johnson to those 18 years and older at the Massena Community Center on October 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made online.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.