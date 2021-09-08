COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Lewis County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors at Kyoto University Hospital said Thursday, April 8, 2021, they have successfully performed the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the COVID-19.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID hospitalizations continue to be on the rise across the North Country.

This includes Lewis County, as an additional five residents were hospitalized with coronavirus complications during Labor Day weekend. Additionally, 29 residents tested positive for the virus.

During Labor Day weekend, COVID isolations grew by three as there are now 51 residents in mandatory isolation. An additional 61 residents remain in mandatory quarantine.

There were also no new COVID deaths confirmed.

Lewis County remains designated as an area of high community transmission of the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. As of September 6 there were 209.16 cases per 100,000 residents, which was a 89.66% increase in seven days.

To combat the spread of the virus, COVID vaccines and tests are available through Lewis County Public Health. Public Health is continuing its no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for residents, students and employees in Lewis County. The clinic runs on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s at the Maple Ridge Center from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and other immunizations can be made by calling 315-376-5433. Lewis County Public Health is located on 7785 North State Street in Lowville, New York.