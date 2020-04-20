COVID-in Lewis County: 11 confirmed cases, 7 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.

Lewis County Public Health continues to investigate and identify close contacts of each positive case. Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive is placed in quarantine and monitored for symptoms. Those who test positive are placed in isolation.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current numbers provided by Lewis County Public Health:

49 individuals under quarantine

4 individuals under isolation

243 total tests

230 negative results

2 pending results

11 confirmed cases

7 individuals recovered

Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

