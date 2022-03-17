WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local businesses will have an additional six months to pay COVID-19 loans administered by the Small Business Administration.

On March 14, SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman confirmed that the Administration will defer all approved COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans for an additional six months. This will extend the total deferment period led by the SBA to 30 months.

Guzman said that the deferment period will provide additional flexibility to small business owners impacted by the pandemic, especially those in hard-hit sectors, as well as those dealing with recent supply chain and inflation challenges.

Since the COVID EIDL program began at the beginning of the pandemic, it has allocated over $361 billion in relief aid to 3.9 million borrowers. This was open to all small business owners including agricultural businesses and nonprofit organizations.

This included many businesses in the North Country and across New York State who will not be required to pay their loans for another six months.

According to Senator Charles E. Schumer, 2.570 businesses across the North Country have been approved for COVID EIDL loans. This totaled $22,986,924 in assistance across the region.

Senator Schumer commented on how this also benefits New York State as a whole.

“The EIDL program has been a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of New York’s small businesses and nonprofits, across every county of the state, and now over 330,000 small businesses and nonprofits across the Empire State will be given much-needed, additional relief to help them recover as we exit the Omicron wave,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “This will allow our Main Streets to breathe a sigh of relief and ensure that they will not have to take another hit to their bottom line with new loan payments amid ongoing global supply disruptions and economic uncertainty.”

A breakdown of businesses benefiting from the COVID EIDL Loan program in New York is listed below: