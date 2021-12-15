PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases are resulting in staffing shortages at local school districts.

In a message to the community on December 14, Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District Superintendent William E. Collins confirmed that COVID is having an impact on the District’s bus drivers.

According to Superintendent Collins, on Tuesday, new cases “nearly wiped out” the District’s bus driver capacity. Collins said that this almost resulted in the District’s inability to transport children to and from school.

Although Collins said that PHCSD is unlikely to see the bus driver shortage resolved before the upcoming holiday break, he praised the school community and the diligence among staff, students and parents.

“If not for the diligence, commitment, and ingenuity of PHCS staff, this could have been a very different notification,” Superintendent Collins said in the message to the community. “My sincere thanks to everyone who pulled together to keep our school open and continue offering in-person instruction.”

In response, Collins also urged all parents and guardians to remind children to wear masks and practice COVID-19 precautions throughout the holiday season.

“Today was an example that even fully vaccinated people can get COVID (they can spread it too). With your help, we can make it to the holiday break without having to return to remote instruction. Help us prevent needlessly sending any Panthers into quarantine over the holidays,” Collins added.

All individuals who went into quarantine on December 14, Collins confirmed, will not be released before the District’s holiday break.