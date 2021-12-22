JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials are continuing to report decreasing COVID-19 rates in Jefferson County.

In a daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday, Jefferson County officials confirmed that the number of recoveries from the virus outnumbered the total confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.

Specifically, 45 Jefferson County residents tested positive for COVID-19 while 48 recovered. The county’s seven-day positivity rate also decreased on Tuesday, with it now standing at 6.1%.

However, despite these decreasing rates, 330 cases of COVID-19 remain active in the county. There were also 21 confirmed hospitalizations in the county on Tuesday, 11 cases in nursing homes and 856 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County also remains in a State of Emergency, as well as designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.