COVID testing required for St. Lawrence University students upon arrival to campus

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has adjusted its move-in process for students for the Fall semester.

According to SLU Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg and Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley, students will now be required to receive a PCR COVID test upon arrival to campus. This is due to the increased number of cases both at the regional and national level.

Students will specifically be required to report to Leithead Field House upon arrival to campus on the same date and time as originally assigned by Residence Life. After being testing, students will meet with Residence Life staff at this location and be cleared to enter campus. Test results will be confirmed within 24 to 36 hours.

In the event of a positive case, St. Lawrence has made a small number of bed available for quarantine purposes. These on-campus quarantine beds will be available only to students who live over 500 miles. There is no quarantine requirement for students upon arrival to campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, all individuals, students and families are now required to wear face coverings when indoors during the move-in process.

St. Lawrence University also is requiring all students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Proof of vaccination was due by August 1. Unvaccinated students with approved exemptions are required to upload pre-arrival PCR test online.

Bradley and Schonberg confirmed that students who have not provided proof of vaccination, or do not have an approved exemption are not permitted to enroll at the University this fall. These students should not travel to campus.

St. Lawrence University will begin its first day of classes on Wednesday, August 25.