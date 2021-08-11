COVID transmission in Jefferson County now listed as ‘moderate’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID transmission rate has fallen in Jefferson County.

On Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention listed Jefferson County as having “moderate” COVID transmission. This is following the CDC listing the county as an area of substantial transmission on Sunday, August 9.

According to the CDC, there are now 45.52 COVID cases per 100,000 residents, which is a 28.21% increase in the last seven days. However, this falls below the threshold of “substantial” transmission, which ranges from 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

Additionally, Jefferson County now has a 2.24 positivity rate. There have also been 14 new hospital admissions in the past seven days. Jefferson County also reported its first COVID-related death since the end of May on August 10.

The CDC continues to encourage those in areas of substantial or high transmission to wear a mask in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Lewis and St. Lawrence counties remain areas of “substantial” transmission.