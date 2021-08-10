COVID transmission in St. Lawrence now listed as ‘substantial’

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another county in the North Country is now on the list of areas in New York with “substantial” COVID transmission.

On Monday night, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially listed COVID transmission in St. Lawrence County as “substantial.” This was confirmed on the CDC COVID data tracker map. Until August 9, transmission in the county remained at the moderate rate.

According to the CDC, “substantial” transmission means that in an area, there are 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%. High transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.

In St. Lawrence County, there are currently 56.62 cases per 100,00 thousand, which represents a 48.78% increase in the past seven days. The county’s positivity rate stands at 3.37, representing one of the highest in the North Country.

The CDC ranks levels of transmission by four categories. This includes low, moderate, substantial and high. With this change, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are all listed to have “substantial” transmission.

Across the country, the majority of all counties are in areas of high COVID transmission. Full data can be found on the CDC website.