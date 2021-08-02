COVID vaccination coming to Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — There will be a new vaccination site coming to Watertown.

With New York State requiring a vaccine or weekly testing for all state employees and patient-facing employees in state run hospitals starting on Labor Day, the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced today that MTA and Port Authority employees that work in New York facilities will be required to be vaccinated or to be tested weekly, starting on Labor Day. He also announced that employee-only vaccination sites that previously closed as usage dropped will reopen.

“The state is leading the way, but local governments, schools, public hospitals and even businesses should start considering mandatory vaccinations as well because if these numbers start to rise quickly, we can’t afford to go backward and lose the progress we’ve already made.” Governor Cuomo said.

Along with the announcement of the vaccination site in Watertown, Governor Cuomo also announced the addition of a state run vaccination sites in Syracuse, and Utica among other places.