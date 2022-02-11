CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their office in Canton on Monday, February 21. The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to all eligible populations for first, second or booster doses. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for a single dose or booster dose. Appointments are strongly encouraged for the clinic, but walk-ins are welcome as long as vaccines are available.

Appointments can be made online for the following vaccine doses:

More information regarding COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccinations is available on the New York State Department of Health website.