CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their office in Canton on Monday, February 21. The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to all eligible populations for first, second or booster doses. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for a single dose or booster dose. Appointments are strongly encouraged for the clinic, but walk-ins are welcome as long as vaccines are available.
Appointments can be made online for the following vaccine doses:
- First dose Pfizer 12+
- Second dose Pfizer 12+
- Booster dose Pfizer 12+
- Single dose J&J 18+
- Booster dose J&J 18+
- First dose Pediatric Pfizer 5-11
- Second dose Pediatric Pfizer 5-11
More information regarding COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccinations is available on the New York State Department of Health website.