POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – An HVAC issue has caused the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Urgent Care Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus on 49 Lawrence Avenue in Potsdam to be closed until 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 6.

Patients are urged to seek medical assistance at Canton Urgent Care in the E.J. Noble Professional Building at 80 East Main Street in Canton. The center is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

A post was made on the St. Lawrence Health System Facebook page alerting the public about the urgent care’s closure.

If anyone is experiencing a medical emergency, the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.