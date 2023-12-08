POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The traditional Holiday Concert from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music to be broadcast on Mountain Lake PBS & NCPR again this season.

For more than 100 years, the Crane Candlelight Concert has ushered in the holiday season at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. Once again, audiences can relive the magic, thanks to upcoming broadcasts on regional public television and radio.

The 2023 Crane Candlelight Concert took place on Sunday, Dec. 3, featuring nearly 300 musicians on stage at the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall. Video cameras and sound equipment were there to capture every moment in high definition.

The concert is set to air on Mountain Lake PBS at the following times:

Monday, Dec. 18: 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20: 1 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: 1 p.m.

Mountain Lake PBS recently aired concerts from past years to open the holiday season, and they will now syndicate the 2023 performance for other stations across the U.S. and Canada to air as well.

The program will also air on North Country Public Radio as part of the station’s holiday programming, as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 21: 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 p.m.

The livestream recording of the concert can also be enjoyed online anytime, at the Crane YouTube channel.