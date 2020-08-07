Crane School Band Program switches to zoom for fall

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music band program will be offered a little differently this fall.

The school is continuing their learning opportunities for young musicians by offering the band program virtually.

The Crane School Bands Program is available for children ages 9 to 15 starting September 16. The free instruction program is open to only 36 students on woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

According to the school, lessons and musical styles are meant to offer engaging avenues at beginning levels.

Both public school and homeschooled children are encouraged to participate.

All instruction will be offered online only, through Zoom. Students will need a working laptop, webcam with microphone, and internet access.

