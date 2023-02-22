POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Opera superstar Renée Fleming, a 1981 graduate of SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, has taken home for her fifth Grammy Award for her newest album.

Fleming and Yannick Nezet-Seguin, renowned conductor and pianist, won the award for their album, “Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene,” in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category.

“It’s amazing to think that this project was born of time off the road during the pandemic, when I realized that nature, and being outdoors, provided the equilibrium I needed when suddenly everything was disrupted, canceled, or in doubt. The hiatus also created the rarest of schedule opportunities, allowing me to collaborate with the great Yannick Nezet-Seguin, equal partner in the creation of this album,” Fleming wrote in a statement.

Crane School of Music alumna Renée Fleming ’81 has won her fifth Grammy Award (Photo credit: Andrew Eccles/Decca).

The newest award is Fleming’s fifth Grammy out of 18 total nominations over the course of her career. Fleming has performed worldwide, including at the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II, the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony and the Olympics in Beijing.

Fleming is also a recipient of the National Medal of Arts, American’s highest honor for an individual artist, which she awarded by former President Barack Obama.

The Crane School of Music was founded in 1886 and has a long legacy in music education and performance.