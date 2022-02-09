POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will be hosting a series of live performances to begin the Spring 2022 semester.

There will be a Valentine’s Day concert on Monday, February 14, titled “Valentines for Peace and Love.” The performance will fetaure the entire voice faculty at 7:30 p.m. in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater.

Upcoming student ensemble performances will follow, including:

Crane Student Honors Recital: Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater

Crane Latin Ensemble: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater

Student Composers Forum: Monday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater

Crane Jazz Band: Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater

Crane Symphonic Band, Concert Band and Wind Ensemble: Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall

Crane Symphony Orchestra: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Hosmer Hall

Crane Jazz Ensemble: Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Snell Theater

Individuals attending any of the performances will be required to wear a mask and seating will be socially distanced. There will also be a live stream of the performances available on the SUNY Potsdam website.