Crane School of Music dedicates ‘Peace and Love’ theme to late professor

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music is welcoming back both in-person and virtual audiences for their fall semester performances.
The school announced in a press release on Friday that the semester performances with all be themed around “Peace and Love.” The theme is a tribute to the legacy of late Crane School of Music Dean Emeritus Dr. Lonel Woods, who passed away in May 2021.
Although in-person audiences will be welcomed back they will still be required to wear face-covering and will be socially distanced when seated. The upcoming events are listed below:
- Sunday, September 19: Faculty recital, Carol Lowe (bassoon), 3 p.m., Sara M. Snell Music Theater
- Sunday, September 19: Faculty recital, Colleen Skull (soprano) and Francois Germain (piano), 7:30 p.m., Snell Theater
- Thursday, September 23: Faculty recital, Liesl Schoenberger Doty (violin) and Julie Miller (piano), 8 p.m., Snell Theater
- Friday, September 24: Crane Wind Ensemble and Crane Jazz Ensemble, 8 p.m., Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall
- Tuesday, September 28: “A Soiree of Chamber Music by Franz Lachner and Lester Trimble,” 8 p.m., Snell Theater. Featuring Donald George (tenor), Young-Ah Tak (piano), Marie-Elaine Gagnon (cello), Brian Dunbar (flute), Julianne Kirk Doyle (clarinet) and Erica Levenson (harpsichord/narration).
- Wednesday, September 29: Faculty recital, Buddy Deshler (trumpet) and Keilor Kastella (piano), 8 p.m., Snell Theater
- Thursday, September 30: Julia Trio, 8 p.m., Snell Theater. Featuring Liesl Schoenberger Doty (violin), Shelly Tramposh (viola) and Marie-Elaine Gagnon (cello).
There will be a live stream available for the public to enjoy any of the performances available on the SUNY Potsdam website.