Crane School of Music dedicates ‘Peace and Love’ theme to late professor

Pianist Dr. Young Ah-Tak is among the lineup of renowned musicians presenting in the virtual Spring Faculty Showcase, a Crane School of Music tradition that will stream live on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Photo by Jason Hunter/SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music is welcoming back both in-person and virtual audiences for their fall semester performances.

The school announced in a press release on Friday that the semester performances with all be themed around “Peace and Love.” The theme is a tribute to the legacy of late Crane School of Music Dean Emeritus Dr. Lonel Woods, who passed away in May 2021.

Although in-person audiences will be welcomed back they will still be required to wear face-covering and will be socially distanced when seated. The upcoming events are listed below:

There will be a live stream available for the public to enjoy any of the performances available on the SUNY Potsdam website.

