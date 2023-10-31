POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will honor the music of composer Gregoria Karides Suchy in a special concert series that marks what would have been her 100th birthday this fall.

Suchy, 1923-2018, used a variety of compositional approaches; the concerts will showcase her range of styles from the incorporation of Greek folk melodies to twelve-tone and atonal approaches, as well as dance music for jazz band/Latin ensembles.

Crane will host “The Music of Gregoria Karides Suchy – A Centennial Celebration” throughout November, with a series of six concerts. All the concerts are free and open to the public.

Three concerts will consist entirely of works by Suchy, including:

Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. Concert of Instrumental Solo and Chamber Music in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater;

Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. Crane Symphony Orchestra and Crane Latin Ensemble performance in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall; and

Sunday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. Concert of Vocal Solo and Chamber Music in the Proscenium Theater, located in the Performing Arts Center.

In addition to the above concerts, there will be three additional performances featuring Suchy’s compositions, alongside works by other composers:

Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. Crane Jazz Ensemble in the Proscenium Theater;

Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. Crane Latin Ensemble in Snell Theater; and

Monday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. Crane Wind Ensemble in Hosmer Hall.

Concerts will include commentary by the composer’s daughter, Dr. Jessica Suchy-Pilalis, a professor at Crane. Suchy-Pilalis is currently on sabbatical and is cataloging her mother’s works and preparing some of the newly discovered ones for publication.