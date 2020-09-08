Crane School of Music to hold traditional Faculty Gala virtually

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will open the 2020-2021 academic year will an annual tradition, however this year, in a new format on September 8.

With public health in mind, no live audiences will be allowed at this year’s traditional Faculty Gala. The SUNY Potsdam traditional event, highlighting the faculty of scholars and teaching artists, will be held virtually.

According to the Crane School of Music, the semester kick-off event will include works by Sebastian Bach, Frédéric Chopin, Claude Debussy, Jules Massenet and Giuseppe Verdi. The concert will also highlight the contributions of women and composers of color in the arts.

“This year’s gala features work from the classical canon as well as works that represent gender and racial inclusivity in the arts. Specifically, the selections on this concert feature many compositions by underrepresented groups, pieces reflecting stylistic diversity, and pieces whose title, text or programmatic content reflect this concern,” said concert organizer Dr. Lonel Woods. “It is our hope that this performance helps us to realize The Crane School of Music’s stated mission of ‘being a community of musician-educators committed to fostering a vital musical society,’ while also embracing the diversity and inclusive nature of the arts.”

Additionally, SUNY Potsdam announced that they will officially introduce new and visiting faculty to the stage. This semester including Trumpeters Brianne Borden and Clark Hunt, Flutist Brian Dunbar, Trombonist Christopher Hernacki and Clarinest Christine Hoerning.

The Faculty Gala will stream live online on September 8 at 7:30 p.m., on Crane’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.