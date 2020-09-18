Crane School of music to host virtual world premiere of new song focused on the COVID-19 pandemic

Pandemic’s New Reality Inspires Art Song in World Premiere of ‘A Village Funeral in the Time of COVID-19,’ Featuring Artists with Crane School of Music Ties (photo: SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music is getting ready for a world premiere of a new virtual collaboration.

The Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam will premiere a new art song to the world online in the light of COVID-19. On September 20, 2020 Past Visiting Director of Opera at the Crane School Garth Bardsley and Professor of Composition Dr. Gregory Wanamaker, will premiere their song “A Village Funeral in the Time of COVID-19.”

The song includes composition by Dr. Wanamaker to the poem written by Garth Bardsley. According to the Crane school, the poem focuses on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mortality and emotional gatherings, as well as social distancing.

The song will also feature vocals from Crane Professor Donald George, accompanied by his photographs from Germany.

“The idea of a virtual premiere is apropos for ‘A Village Funeral,’ simply because this medium has become the performance space of most performing musicians during these difficult times,” said Dr. Wanamaker. “It is a sad reality that composers and performers alike have to reinvent themselves while performance spaces are closed.”

The world web premiere of “A Village Funeral in the time of COVID-19” will take place on Sunday, September 20, at 2:15 p.m., on YouTube.

Both Dr. Wanamaker and Bardsley will be on the live chat to answer questions.