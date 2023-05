ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of I-81 in Jefferson County is closed to traffic.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, both lanes of the northbound side of I-81 in Ellisburg were closed to traffic due to a crash.

This affects the portion of the highway between Exit 40 and Exit 42 in Jefferson County, according to the New York State alert system.

More information will be provided once it is made available.