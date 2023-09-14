LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A crash that closed off Route 177 for nearly 17 hours was cleared this morning.

A tractor-trailer rollover that happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 13 had closed off State Route 177 in both directions. The road was closed between County Route 194 and Route 12.

Clean up of the crash took a long time due to the vehicle being a Sunoco fuel tanker. Lowville and Rodman fire departments responded to the scene. State Police, NYS DEC Spill Response, NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control, NYS DOT, and the Safety personnel also reported.

The fuel that leaked from the overturned tanker was from truck’s own tank and not from the trailer tank. The City of Watertown’s foam truck was called in by Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin to help deal with the spill. Fort Drum’s foam-making truck was also dispatched.

Pumper trucks came in to help supply water to make the foam by drawing water from a pond. Martinsburg, New Bremen, Glenfield, Castorland, Lorraine, Adams Center, and Rodman fire departments all responded with tanker trucks.

The fuel from extracted from the overturned truck and transported away. Fire officials stayed on the scene until 2:30 a.m. and the route was opened to traffic about 6 a.m.

In a press release, Austin thank numerous agencies from Jefferson and Lewis counties for their assistance.