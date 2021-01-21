Creating comfort for Adeline through dance, fundraisers: North Country community steps up for local girl

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Adeline Ormsby is a local seven-year-old who is receiving significant support from the North Country community.

Adeline was born with congenital heart defect and chromosomal deformity which had led to many surgeries and complications throughout her life. According to her mom, Jada Ormsby, every day is different, and they just play it by ear.

However, in the past year, Adeline has had a severe decline in her health, and she traveled to Pittsburgh in July of 2020 to be evaluated for a double lung and heart transplant. However it was determined to be too risky and now Adeline is in comfort care.

Following this, Adeline’s aunt created a go-fund-me, and since then has received countless instances of support from members of the community. Funds raised will help the Ormsby’s renovate and add an addition to their house, making a handicap accessible bathroom and creating a tunnel to Adeline’s grandmother’s house.

They have received donations of bath tiles, construction materials, monetary donations and even a handicap bathtub.

Adeline’s mom Jada Ormsby shared that “all Adeline said she wanted was to not have to go outside, to get to grandma’s house and one door to say ‘grandma’s house, and then the other one to say ‘Adeline’s house’.”

To help, many community members, organizations and businesses have hosted or are scheduled to host events to support Adeline. However, an upcoming event held by Rhonda Footeworks Dance Company in Watertown, has a special tie.

Owner of the company Rhonda Foote, shared more.

“We have known Adeline and Jada since Adeline was a baby through Children’s Miracle Network, which my daughter was part of. We just have always stayed in touch. We have a really soft spot in our hearts for both Jayda. And of course, Adeline.”

Foote is hosting an event through Rhonda’s Footeworks on January 23 where dancers from the company will be performing and the studio will livestream performances on their Facebook.

While these performances take place, their will be prompts for viewers to donate to accounts set up in Adeline’s name.

To watch and donate, visit the Rhonda’s Footeworks Facebook page starting at 10 a.m.

Jada Ormsby concluded by sharing how the countless acts of selflessness shown by the community in support of Adeline have truly helped on many levels.

“I don’t have enough words to articulate how much it means. Honestly we really couldn’t have done it without everyone. And this is the best possible way to give her the most comfort in to be as easy as a transition into what we have to go and deal with next. I know her best days will be because she gets to live at grandma’s house.”

Additional events and campaigns being held to support Adeline and the Ormsby’s include the following: