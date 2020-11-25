‘Creating wonder,’ local organization creates online environmental education curriculum

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The ongoing pandemic has limited schools in the North Country as many have been required to shift to remote learning.

However, local organization Save the River, has reimagined education for them.

The organization recently published professionally developed resources for teachers, students and parents to help connect children with the outdoors, when maybe they are stuck indoors.

One of the most powerful tools, all lesson plans are accessible for students at, home, with some not requiring a computer.

Save the River Program Coordinator Lauren Eggleston shared more.

“I think one of the very important things to share about it is that you can use it in your classroom and you can use it at home,” stated Eggleston. “There are even parts of it that you don’t actually need a computer for. You can print off the lesson plan beforehand and take them and go.”

According to Eggleston, each lesson plan has both a video and different activities for students.

Currently there are three lesson plans available, and Eggleston shared how developing these resources expanded her knowledge of K-4 education.

“There’s a certain wonder in having an idea in your head and watching to come to life, and then being able to share it,” commented Eggleston. “Building this curriculum has really opened my eyes to what it is that kids do and what they are expected to do and that’s been really fascinating.”

Tying back to Save the River’s mission of protecting natural resources in the region. The underlying goal of these lesson plans aim to allow students to take “that first step” of understanding environmental issues.

Eggleston added, “this helps educators and students both connect with the broader environmental advocacy issues, and taking that first step.”

Eggleston shared that Save the River is currently working on developing additional activities and programs, and expanding to older age groups.

The Reimagining Education program can be viewed online on Save the River’s Website.

