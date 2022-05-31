POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Creative Spirit Community Arts Center in Potsdam is taking time to revamp its space, and is looking for volunteers to help with the effort.

According to the center, their supplies have been split between their new location on 6 Raymond Drive and their old office space in the Village of Potsdam basement offices. To get all of their belongings in one place again, the center will be closed from May 30 until June 8 to allow time to move everything over.

The supplies that will be transferred over include office furniture, kitchenette, living room, and other miscellaneous items. The center is looking for volunteers to assist in the effort.

Those who choose to volunteer their time will be asked to help move furniture, manage and rearrange sales inventory, clean, and more. An open volunteer day will be held on Saturday, June 4, and people interested in participating can fill out a volunteer interest form on the organization’s website.

The center will reopen on June 9 and will offer new store hours. The center will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. More information on the center’s programs and more can be found here.