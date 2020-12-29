Creatively preparing for winter: $6.9K in funding awarded to Lewis County entities

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additionally entities in Lewis County have received support to help creatively prepare for winter.

Lewis County Development Corporation’s Winter Design Challenge Grant Program has awarded grants to additional businesses in the region. Businesses were asked to think creatively and prepare for the North Country winter season while considering the safety of staff and customers. This is the second round of funding the program has awarded.

The LCDC has announced that seven additional entities have received funding, totaling in $6,900 in grants to implement creative solutions.

Additional grants awarded by the Winter Design Challenge are detailed below.

Lost Trail Snowmobile Club To construct an outdoor warming and welcome destination for snowmobilers

Maple Ridge Center To construct a new warming shelter with patio heathers Add a drive-thru ticket area and sanitation station for snow tubers

PJB Café To construct a drive through window for long term operation Implement an online ordering system

Plant Powered Period/ BOOM! Energy Plans to host several snowshoe and FatBike Races throughout the winter season

Skewed Brewing Further promotion of Trinity Avenue location in Lowville, New York, for curbside beer pick up

Southern Tug Hill Sno-Riders Facilitation of outdoor spaces to be used by snowmobilers or other visitors at local restaurants and food carts with additional seating options

Towpath Restaurant and Lodge To cover and enclose existing restaurant deck Addition of outdoor carpet



According to the Lewis County Development Corporation, a total of $15,470 has been awarded to Lewis County businesses, clubs and events through the Winter Design Challenge. Funding has been made available through the Pratt Northam Foundation and Lewis County.

The Winter Design Challenge Grant Program is continuing to accept applications for funding. To apply visit the Naturally Lewis website.

LATEST STORIES: