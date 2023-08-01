WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions is holding a 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The event is at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown on Wednesday, September 20, and will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

After dinner, Keynote Speaker and Credo’s founding Executive Director, Jim Scordo will then present the address for the evening and the celebration will conclude with a silent auction.

Admission for the event is $50 and must be prepaid.

Organized in 1973, Credo Community Center is a substance abuse treatment and mental health provider in Northern New York with more than 100 professionals offering transformative programs suited for every individual.

“Transforming lives through quality treatment.” Credo’s mission statement

This event will highlight Credo’s work in the region over the past 50 years and staff members and supporters will also focus on the center’s future.

Businesses and individuals may sponsor this event at various levels, anyone interested in sponsoring or attending the event can contact Fund Development Director Christine Darrow by email at ChristineD@credocc.com or by phone at 315-965-4883.